Chaffee County, CO

Barry Morphew Hearing: Prosecution Continues To Present Evidence In Suzanne Morphew Murder Case

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Prosecutors are expected to finish presenting evidence against Barry Morphew in the preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Morphew is accused of killing his wife Suzanne. Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day of 2020. Her body has yet to be found. Prosecutors have spent the past four days...

