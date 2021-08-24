Barry Morphew Hearing: Prosecution Continues To Present Evidence In Suzanne Morphew Murder Case

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police continue their search for a man they say abducted two children from Deerfield Beach. It all started when BSO deputies arrived to the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach to find an adult female suffering from multiple injuries. According to investigators, 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo beat up his girlfriend and then kidnapped her children. Fortunately, 5-year-old Zaynah and 6-year-old Zain Obidy have since been found safe. 5-year-old Zaynah and 6-year-old Zain Obidy (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) But Carias-Carrilo has not been located. He may be traveling in this 2011 black BMW 5 series with Florida tag “PJH1B.” He is described as a Hispanic male, standing approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall with a very thick beard. He weighs about 170 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Carias-Carrilo’s whereabouts is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.