Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

'Lego Master' artist explains his job creating building challenges for contestants

By Michael Hollan, Ashley Dvorkin
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes almost as much creativity finding a Lego Master as it does to become one. As "Lego Masters" returns, the remaining contestants are going to be challenged in new and exciting ways. According to the show’s consulting producer, Nathan Sawaya, it won’t be easy. FOX News spoke with Sawaya,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

545K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Sawaya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Masters#Lego Ideas#Lego Bricks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Catskill, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Brick by Brick Catskill Man on TV’s ‘Lego Masters’ Tonight

A childhood toy and hobby could earn a Catskill resident one hundred thousand dollars and the title of Lego Master. Richard Dryden has loved Lego as a kid and now he has teamed up with another Lego enthusiast to compete on the reality show "Lego Masters" on Fox. They have been winning and moving on and tonight they try for their fourth win.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Talking LEGO with Maria & Philip from LEGO MASTERS

Last week, Maria & Philip were eliminated from LEGO Masters. The couple put up a fight and made it decently far, but in the end, their windmill couldn’t withstand very high-speed winds. I was able to ask the couple a few questions about LEGO and the show. You can watch new episodes of LEGO Masters on FOX every Tuesday night.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – LEGO Masters Season 2 – Dave and Richard

Tai Freligh interviews this week’s eliminated LEGO Masters contestants…. Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, season two of LEGO Masters airs every Tuesday (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, bringing imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. Each week, Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh will be chatting with the eliminated contestants. This week Tai talks with Dave and Richard about their time on the show, lessons learned and more about the build that ended their time on the show.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Faygo launches TikTok dance challenge contest

Do you strive to be a TikTok influencer? Detroit-based soda pop company Faygo wants to help out. The brand has launched The "Can't Stop the Pop" TikTok dance challenge which includes a contest to win a TikTok creator kit with a ring light, phone gimbal (a stabilizer), microphone and lightning-to-headphone jack adapter.
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Exclusive LEGO Masters Clip from ‘Land & Sea!’

Vital Thrills has your first look at an exclusive LEGO Masters clip from the upcoming episode “Land & Sea.” You can check out the exclusive LEGO Masters clip using the player below. This week, the remaining five duos hit a LEGO wall when they’re split into individual challenges, and five...
Delaware County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Catskills Man Attempting to Become ‘Lego Master’ on Hit TV Show

Playing with Lego's could pay off bigtime for one New York man. Most of us at one time or another went through a phase of life where we all played with those small plastic things known as Lego's. Some, including me, still enjoy building things sometimes, but one New York man is taking his Lego building skills onto TV for a chance at a huge cash prize and the "Lego Master" crown.
Visual Artbcsdschools.net

FBE students create statues out of Legos

Foxbank Elementary welcome back students on Monday, and students have already gotten crafty in class. The school has a Lego Design class where students have fun building and creating to solve real problems. On Tuesday students were challenged to build statues that they would like to see established in the front entrance of the school, using Legos.
DesignVariety

Split Second Storytelling: Inside the Main Title Design of ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ More

Title sequences are road maps to shows for viewers. In mere seconds, audiences decide if they’re going to keep watching or look for something better. In an ongoing television series, the creatives are further challenged to ensure what they produce doesn’t flatline upon multiple viewings, but rather continue to complement the production week after week (and sometimes year after year). The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy-nominated main title designers fulfilled that role in very different ways.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Artist-Created Virtual Worlds

Oberhasli is a new video game that's being created by Deadmau5 and it's described as a "virtual world and music experience" where fans can experience creations and interact with curated content from the producer, DJ and Grammy-nominated electronic artist. As Deadmau5 told Digital Trends, "The long-term goal is that players are going to be able to squad up or come in solo and be in instances of a performance where I’m actually there performing live."
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 8 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Puppet Masters’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

This week on “Lego Masters,” the remaining six teams had 10 hours to build their very own puppets out of Lego bricks. Later, the duos worked together to bring their creations to life in a fun puppet show, with Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard paying close attention to detail and storytelling elements. Will Arnett hosted the episode with his new puppet sidekick. So which team pulled the strings of victory and which team was eliminated? SEE Everything to know about ‘Lego Masters’ Season 2 Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 8, titled “Puppet Masters,” to find...
Theater & DancePosted by
Deadline

DreamWorks Theatricals Partners With Music Theatre International On Writers Program For Emerging Musical Theatre Artists

DreamWorks Theatricals and Music Theatre International are launching a new Writers Program, in partnership with NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, the companies announced today. The DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program will look to identify diverse teams of bookwriters, composers and lyricists with unique voices and perspectives to develop musical adaptations of popular DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the Music Theatre International catalogue. The one-year, paid program will be open to individual writers, as well as writing teams. Selected applicants will be mentored throughout by DreamWorks Theatricals execs and other industry ambassadors. The program will also provide access to industry vets and...
Economyi4biz.com

Wildly Different: Event Planners Embrace Creativity

Lisa Jennings and Jane Schuliger Track Trends in Fun. Ask Wildly Different founders Lisa Jennings and Jane Schuliger about their three-year business plan, and you might not get the response you expected. “We just laugh,” Jennings admitted. “We’re very much more the type to watch the trends and jump on...
Visual ArtThe Independent

Artist creates incredible flower sculpture from watermelon

Szimonetta Zombori, a Hungarian artist who spends hours making incredibly intricate sculptures from foods such as watermelons and avocados, has certainly perfected this unusual medium. Zombori says she was always into drawing at school, but it was only after a friend had mentioned the incredible food sculptures they’d seen that...
Photographypetapixel.com

Five Tips for Shooting a Photo Style Popular with Modern Influencers

The world of Instagram is changing. Brands, clients, and audiences are looking for fresh perspectives, and one way to capture that as a photographer is to keep your finger on the pulse of what’s current. That’s how I noticed a popular new aesthetic that’s been dominating my Instagram feed —...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Dr. Disrespect launches his own gaming studio

Popular streamer and gaming personality Herschel "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm is launching his own game studio, and based on a Tweet he put out on Tuesday, he is looking for a Studio Head to partner with him to accomplish his gaming vision. According to the job post, the streamer is partnering with BoomTV to create a AA/AAA gaming studio that will create and publish original games.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Master video production with this super bundle

A lot more goes into making videos than pointing and shooting a camera. To make good-quality videos, you have to be a bit of an expert on everything from screenwriting to camera hardware. Because getting a degree in film can cost upwards of $100,000, The 2021 Complete Video Production Super Bundle is here to give you a deep dive into all the skills that go into video production, and right now it’s on sale for $34.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy