Special Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Manistee A strong thunderstorm will impact southern Manistee County through 445 PM EDT At 405 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eastlake, or near Manistee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Brethren around 430 PM EDT. Wellston around 435 PM EDT. Dublin around 440 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Star Crossing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH