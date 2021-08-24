Solvang Theaterfest supporters posting memories and dreams on the Theater Wall
Supporters of the Solvang Festival Theater are creatively putting their fond memories and future dreams on the theater wall. As the days count down before the theater wall and the wood lighting poles will come down, supporters are using the wall surface to say farewell for now to part of a treasured community icon. Construction crews will arrive to start the demolition and rebuilding process of the 47-year old theater on Monday, September 13.www.santaynezvalleystar.com
