Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain Park’ new logo will feature no Confederate imagery

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stone Mountain Memorial Association took the next step toward deemphasizing the Confederate symbolism that has made the park in DeKalb County a lightning rod. The association’s board adopted a new logo that depicts the southern face of the mountain away from the massive carving of three Confederate leaders. It replaces the previous logo dominated by images of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

