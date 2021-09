Senator Kristin Corrado called on Governor Phil Murphy to reopen State government offices, including unemployment walk-in centers, immediately. “We’ve heard too many excuses from Governor Murphy for his refusal to reopen walk-in unemployment centers. October 18 is a month and a half away—that’s not good enough,” said Corrado (R-40). “My office continues to hear from hundreds of unemployed workers who can’t resolve their claims online or over the phone to get the benefits they’re owed. It’s unbelievable they still can’t walk into an unemployment center to quickly resolve whatever issues they’re having in a face-to-face conversation. Governor Murphy needs to reopen these walk-in centers and other public-facing offices immediately.”