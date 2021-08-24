Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Communication is changing — and most universities haven't kept up

By T.J. Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Visual Communication & Media, Queensland University of Technology, Lesley Irvine, Lecturer in Strategic Speech Communication, Queensland University of Technology, Glen Thomas, Senior Lecturer in Professional Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Posted by 
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPhbl_0bbdSc0c00
Headway/Unsplash

Almost everyone can agree communication is important . There is much less agreement about what, exactly, communication is or how best to develop skills in it.

Communication today is more multi-modal than ever, but we still tend to give and receive the most training in writing . Our national survey of introductory communications courses in 2020, just published in the journal Communication Research and Practice, found more than 70% of assignments in the sample evaluated only a single communication mode. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 85.7% of these were in written form.

Read more: 5 tips on writing better university assignments

Less than a third of the assessment pieces were multi-modal. And only 11% enabled students to practise their spoken, written and visual communication skills in an integrated way.

While writing is certainly a critical communication skill, it’s not the only one. We make and receive messages in spoken or visual form every day. We sometimes seem to believe just by using these modes we’ll naturally get better at them over time.

Sadly, anyone who’s sat through a typical PowerPoint presentation or unending Zoom meetings knows even senior professionals and heads of government often are unaware of or ignore best practices for crafting an effective message in written, spoken or visual form.

And with these three modes being increasingly bundled together, it’s time to stop studying them in isolation. We need to start learning how to thoughtfully integrate them.

Read more: In a world of digital bystanders the challenge is for all of us to design engaging online education

A growing field but writing dominates

Universities are a prime training ground for students to learn what communication is. It’s here they should be able to hone communication skills in all its forms before entering the workforce. Despite this, universities have a long history of privileging the written word over other communication types.

English departments, for example, have existed for more than 250 years but not until 1974 did Australia’s first communication degree enter the scene. Interest in communication has grown since then – 86% of Australian universities now offer a degree in this field.

However, the ways communication is defined and taught vary widely across the country. In part, this reflects the diversity of where communication degrees are housed. They can be found everywhere from faculties of arts to education, social science, law, business and even health.

Our survey of first-year undergraduate courses found class sizes ranged from as few as 16 students to as many as 1,000 or more. The average was 343.

Such large classes make it hard to achieve consistency across the large teaching teams required to staff these units.

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new challenges and increased existing ones related to catering to students from potentially many time zones. In our survey, 20% of universities did not provide synchronous tutorials, where students and teaching staff meet in real time.

Asynchronous learning opportunities, where learners and teachers aren’t meeting in real time, can be convenient for students. However, they don’t allow them to hone the dynamics of real-time conversation and communication.

When assessment tasks are pre-recorded or pre-prepared, are we modelling real-world communication to our students?

Read more: Digital learning is real-world learning. That's why blended on-campus and online study is best

The challenges of holistic communications teaching

Another challenge relates to the background and skills of the teaching team. More than half the universities surveyed had only a single lecturer for the unit. Expecting one person to be able to adequately support the very different modes of written, spoken and visual communication is unrealistic.

A co-taught lecturing approach might better position these programs to define and teach communication more holistically. Our survey found the most popular way to support learning was through student group work. This team-based approach mirrors how much of the professional workforce operates and deserves a closer look.

Shrinking university budgets and reduced teaching teams mean much of the work of providing feedback in large units is relegated to group work and peer critique. This can be valuable but shouldn’t substitute for expert feedback.

Encouragingly, unit co-ordinators surveyed are keen to experiment with more innovative assessment types and to consider communication more holistically.

Read more: What is the point of assessment in higher education anyway?

To achieve these goals, significant barriers need to be navigated. These include:

1) the length of the semester or degree program, as only so much can fit into a few months and Australia’s degrees are shorter than those in the United States

2) the disciplinary background of the teaching team

3) workload and marking considerations

4) university bureaucracy, as universities sometimes require a year or more to make changes to how classes are taught, which doesn’t encourage innovation and allow co-ordinators to be nimble.

In this age of lockdowns and remote working, being able to present a message in written, spoken and visual forms is more critical than ever. We need holistic training in all three modes so we can become more effective, empowered and responsible communicators.

T.J. Thomson receives funding from Australian Research Council through Discovery project DP210100859: Amplifying Voices from the Royal Commission into Aged Care and from the Australian Academy of the Humanities.

Glen Thomas and Lesley Irvine do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Innovation#Visual Communication#Headway Unsplash#Powerpoint#English#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationPosted by
TheConversationAU

How work-integrated learning helps to make billions in uni funding worth it

Australian universities invest heavily in the employability of their graduates. The Australian government supports this goal with annual funding to increase to A$20 billion by 2024. This includes $900 million in grants through the National Priorities and Industry Linkage Fund. A key focus is on expanding work-integrated learning. Work-integrated learning (WIL) includes internships, fieldwork and placements, but also on-campus work projects. In these settings, students solve business problems, implement innovations and manage uncertainties. This makes it a practice-based approach. According to the National Strategy on Work-Integrated Learning in University Education, it should provide authentic, meaningful and relevant experiences to prepare students for...
WorldBirmingham Star

82 pc students consider career counselling an imperative

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): Nearly 82 per cent of students from grades 9 to 12 agree that career counseling is important in high school, according to 2021 IC3 Institute student quest survey. The survey conducted in June and July in collaboration with Shiv Nadar University at Delhi-NCR region...
Utah Stateutah.edu

Honors for University of Utah Marketing and Communications

The University of Utah Marketing and Communications (UMC) team received 28 awards at the 2021 annual University & College Designers Association (UCDA) design competition. The UCDA design awards recognizes the best of the exceptional design work done to promote educational institutions—secondary, vocational, or higher education. This year UCDA judges evaluated...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

University of Michigan sophomores get $520K in seed money for communications business

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two University of Michigan sophomores have netted more than $500K in a seed round of investing for their communications business. Channels Inc. is a communications platform designed for retail and event workers that aims to organize and create more streamlined conversations. Siddharth Kaul, 18, and Elan Rosen, 20, launched the platform alongside international partner Ibrahim Mohammed in 2019.
Collegesumd.edu

Provost Welcomes Back Faculty, Applauds Their Success in Innovating, Adapting

Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice sent the following email to faculty and academic staff:. I hope you were able to find some time for rest and renewal over the summer, and are looking forward to reconnecting with our community. I remain honored to step into my new role on campus, and I am especially delighted to welcome you to the 2021-22 academic year.
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

Could COVID-19 become endemic? An expert explains what that means

Experts predict that SARS-CoV-2 is likely to become endemic. An immunologist explains what this means and what it might look like. Duration of vaccine protection, social contact and transmissibility will play key roles in the timeline of a shift from pandemic to endemic. With much of the world still susceptible...
BusinessFast Company

One reason for the tech industry’s Great Resignation: lack of diversity

There were more than 10 million jobs open in the United States at the end of June, the highest number on record, according to recently released Labor Department data. To explain the record-breaking number of openings, some experts have pointed to what they call the Great Resignation, in which vast numbers of people have left their jobs in recent months of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving some employers scrambling to fill positions. In the tech field, a new report from the academic publishing giant Wiley suggests part of the issue is the industry’s long struggles to achieve workplace diversity and equity.
Educationjacksonvillefreepress.com

The African American Policy Forum Is Teaching A 5-Day Course On Critical Race Theory

Written By Shannon Dawson – (Source NewsOne): Critical Race Theory has become a heated topic across the U.S. in the last year. Three states including Oklahoma, Tennessee and Idaho have officially banned the controversial curriculum from public schools. Why is it causing such a stir and what is Critical Race Theory (CRT) anyway? One summer school program is looking to dive deeper into the history of the academic movement.
Educationmsmagazine.com

Educators Across the U.S. Pledge to Teach Truth: “We Refuse to Lie to Young People About U.S. History”

“How can one teach honestly about the nature of our society without examining how today’s racial inequality is a systemic legacy of this country’s history?”. Across the U.S., lawmakers in at least 28 states are attempting to pass so-called anti-critical race theory legislation that would prohibit teachers from teaching students about the role of racism, sexism and oppression throughout U.S. history.
Cell Phonesdiginomica.com

Healthcare adapting to rapid change - Workday customers speak about their pandemic experiences

Given the enormous challenges healthcare organizations have faced in the throes of the pandemic, those that had already started on their digital transformation have some interesting stories to tell about their technology journeys. They are now carrying forward their learnings from these times into future practice. As healthcare is one of the industries Workday has been targeting for some time now, the cloud HCM and finance vendor recently had some of its customers talking about their experiences. Bon Secours Mercy Health told me about how the hospital group has sharpened its supply chain management, while ChristianaCare spoke about its use of planning to stay in control of its finances at a time of fast-moving change.
EnvironmentWPI News

Q&A with Carrick Eggleston, Professor and Department Head of Civil and Environmental Engineering

As we come to a global crossroads of much needed climate action, social justice, and technological transformation, Civil and Environmental Engineering will need to take center stage. Carrick Eggleston, Professor and Department Head of Civil and Environmental Engineering, shares his thoughts on how the department and discipline need to respond, how we can help prepare the next generation of engineers, and what WPI is doing to ensure our students are prepared to meet these challenges head on.
Educationthefulcrum.us

Experts fear ban on critical race theory could harm civic education

Hicks is a contributing writer. More than half of the state legislatures have spent much of this year debating whether to enact bans on critical race theory in K-12 education. Civics experts are concerned that fight, over a curriculum primarily found in law schools, could prevent students from becoming engaged citizens.
Educationgoodwin.edu

What Can You Do With a Business Administration Degree?

Business administration is one of the most in-demand and popular areas of study. This degree path offers an array of benefits, including high salary potential and versatile career options. According to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, business-related professions boast salaries that are notably higher than the national average for all occupations. Not to mention, there are a variety of sectors and industries where one can work in this field. From human resources to marketing departments, corporate to non-profit organizations, there are many positions you can attain with a business administration degree in hand.
Public HealthPosted by
@JohnLocke

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy