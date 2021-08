EXTON, PA — Energage added seven new regional awards and reports a 44 percent increase in employee participation compared with the same period a year ago. “Employers are feeling the pinch from all angles right now and our data shows a persistent reduction in employee engagement since the beginning of the year,” said Dan Kessler, president and chief operating officer of Energage. “Employees are rethinking their affiliations and are being selective in the search for a new job, creating fierce competition for organizations looking to quickly fill open positions. At the same time, leadership teams are working to contain the employee exodus taking place and trying to attract their customers back. Stress levels continue to remain high.”