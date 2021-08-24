Peloton to sell less pricey treadmill after delays and recalls
Peloton Interactive's redesigned and lower-cost treadmill will relaunch in the United States next week, the company said Tuesday. Priced at $2,495, the Tread machine is slated to go on sale in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. on Monday, the company stated in a news release that uses the word "safety" nine times. The Tread's reintroduction comes after a May recall of it as well as Peloton's more costly Tread+ machines. Customers will also have to pay $39 monthly for Peloton's workout programming and live classes.www.cbsnews.com
