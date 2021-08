Manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that Hoskins (groin) will remain on the 10-day injured list through Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Hoskins has been targeting a return at some point during the series in Arizona, but based on Girardi's update, he won't be activated until the final game in the desert at the earliest. Brad Miller is set to fill his void at first base again Tuesday and that is likely to be the case until Hoskins is reinstated.