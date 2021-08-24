GoFundMe set up for victim ejected from car in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a woman who was ejected from her car in a wreck in Clay County. TeAsia Foster was involved in a car crash on August 19, 2021, in Clay County. Foster was ejected from her car when according to DPS Tropper Dan Buesing she lost control and struck the concrete guard rail and the vehicle rolled along the guard rail, ejecting her. The car then came to rest on Foster on the southbound side of the guard rail.