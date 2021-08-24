QB competition: Where do Jaguars, Broncos, Saints and others stand?

With one game remaining in the preseason, you hope your team is set at the majority of its skill positions, with only a little fine-tuning necessary. For some teams, though, it’s not a matter of fine-tuning; they’re still deciding which engine to drop into the vehicle this season. Half a dozen teams in the NFL are still negotiating some form of QB competition, and the outcome of the next week’s worth of practice could dictate whether their season is a hopeful step forward or a faceplant into the mud.