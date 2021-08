Bootleg Pizza is closing this weekend, marking a truncated run for the pop-up that became a food truck and then restaurant. The Mid-City space on Pico Boulevard will no longer carry the Bootleg name after this weekend’s service, but it’s not likely to be the last time anyone tries chef Kyle Lambert’s unique style of thick-crust pan pizza. “I plan on doing some pop-ups again,” said Lambert when reached by phone, “and hopefully in the near future to be in a new spot.”