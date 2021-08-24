The Spicy Peppers Alex Guarnaschelli Thinks Are Inedible

There's no denying that chef, cookbook author, and television personality Giada De Laurentiis has a deep knowledge of Italian cuisine. Not only does she whip up plenty of Italian dishes for her audience, but she also has food in her Italian-born roots. And, it turns out she has a touching memory linked to one of the most classic Italian dishes, Margherita pizza. Any pizza lover will know all about the classic combination of perfectly cooked dough, tangy tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant fresh basil — Margherita pizza is incredibly simple, yet absolutely delicious. For De Laurentiis, making Margherita pizza is actually her very first memory, the one that came decades before all her success in the culinary industry (via First We Feast).