Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Last Matinee's Seedy Slasher Spills Guts and Is Sharper than It Seems

By Andy Crump
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, the theater: A place where strangers gather under one roof, seat themselves in front of a massive screen and let moving pictures carry them away for a couple of hours while a leering maniac stalks and slaughters them, one by one, with knives and rebar. And you thought the ticket prices were murder! Joke’s on you, plus all the poor schmucks getting dead in Maxi Contenti’s The Last Matinee, an ode to giallos and—maybe—a cautionary tale about going to the movies when unseen danger lurks all around, killing off audience members before their fellow moviegoers realize it.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slasher#Moving Pictures#Sharper#Stabbin#Fx#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Terrifies CinemaCon

The Black Phone is a new movie from Blumhouse, which sees Ethan Hawke reuniting with Sinister writer and director Scott Derrickson in a chilling tale based on a short story by horror author Joe Hill. Universal unveiled the trailer for the movie as part of their CinemaCon panel on Wednesday, which was introduced by Hawke, who said the movie breaks his self-imposed "no bad guys" rule. In a CinemaCon that was dominated by big franchise movies, The Black Phone stands out as something for those looking for a movie a little more low-key.
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
Moviesbocamag.com

Movie Review: “The Night House” a Gripping Horror Mystery

As a professional critic, I try always to maintain a certain detachment, and to not get pulled into a film’s manipulations—its emotional vortices. But there are moments in David Bruckner’s new horror film “The Night House” that are almost unbearable in their tension. Viewers may not simply feel their own full-body waves of goosebumps, as I did. So invasive is Bruckner’s technique that they may even feel actor Rebecca Hall’s own hairs rise through paranormal osmosis. I felt as disarmed, and helpless, as the character.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster For Cronenbergian Insect Thriller MOSQUITO STATE

There’s more than a touch of David Cronenberg in director Filip Jan Rymsza’s Mosquito State. Co-written by Rymsza and Mario Zermeno, the film is a Wall Street body horror with plenty of atmosphere and strong visuals. It’s set in 2007 – just before the recession. Beau Knapp, Charlotte Vega and...
MoviesNo Film School

Watch Hitchcock Explain How He Shot the Shower Scene in 'Psycho'

The master of suspense details his strategy in Psycho. Alfred Hitchcock was one of the first directors who could sell a movie just based on his name alone. Movie studios around the town had all turned down the rights to adapt Psycho because the book was so salacious and disturbing. Hitchcock saw that as a challenge and took it on, revolutionizing the way we watch movies today upon its release.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: Niamh Algar Impresses In Prano Bailey-Bond’s Hallucinogenic Horror CENSOR

Prano Bailey-Bond makes a powerful cinematic statement with her feature length directorial debut, Censor. This 1980s-set horror is a lyrical piece of nightmare poetry, one which draws you into its dark and hallucinogenic heart. At the centre of it is Niamh Algar’s mesmerising performance as the UK film censor whose line between fantasy and reality becomes blurred when she sees a film which echoes a painful moment from her past.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

THE LAST MATINEE Exclusive Clip: Better Not Forget About The Kid

Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting released Maxi Contenti's Uruguayan horror film The Last Matinee in U.S. theaters back on the 6th. They are following up with VOD, Digital and DVD on August 24th. The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are...
Movieseriereader.com

Real Horror Show:Censor works better as a character study than horror

For time immemorial, self-proclaimed guardians of morality have sought to censor works of art, often in the name of protecting the children while real-life horrors were conveniently ignored. No other time best emphasized this dichotomy than the "Video Nasties" panic of 1980s Britain. Horror movies were heavily censored or banned completely for the "benefit of the youth" while socio-political and economic upheaval wreaked havoc on the country. Prano Bailey-Bond takes us back to those days with her directorial debut Censor. The film does a wonderful job of showing us that the desire for censorship often tells us more about the people doing the censoring than works they wish to ban.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Shudder’s Slasher: Flesh & Blood is a Great Late Summer Diversion

After three years on a network called Chiller, Aaron Martin’s anthology series “Slasher” has jumped to the best home for horror out there, Shudder, the streaming service for fans of things that go bump in the night. Only two episodes have screened for press but I would change my plans to watch the next six right this minute if I could do so. Some of the performances from this ensemble are very thin, but the plotting is what matters here, and “Flesh & Blood” is just my kind of horror/mystery, a season that recalls everything from Agatha Christie to CBS’ short-lived “Harper’s Island” (a show that possibly only I watched). Actually, the best pitch for “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” may be this attention-getter: “Succession but with violent, gory murder scenes.” Who doesn’t want to watch that?
MoviesRegister Citizen

'The Night House' Stars on the Film's Loud Jump Scares and Female-Led Horror

“The Night House,” the upcoming psychological horror directed by David Bruckner, follows the trend of recent films, like “The Invisible Man,” “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” by centering on female protagonists dealing with grief and trauma. However, this movie sets itself apart by cranking up the volume on the jump scares. During...
MoviesMovieWeb

Zendaya Tampers Kill Bill 3 Expectations: It's Just an Idea

Zendaya has certainly had a huge rise to stardom in the last few years, appearing in The Greatest Showman, the Netflix series Euphoria, two Spider-Man movies with another one the way, and also the remake of Frank Herbert's Dune. You can always tell just how popular someone is when they can have their name speculatively floated on the internet in relation to a movie that probably will never be made, and they still end up addressing the rumor in unrelated interviews. One such instance happened when Zendaya was speaking to Empire Magazine about her upcoming role in Dune, and the subject of her playing one of the leads in a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill came up.
MoviesNME

‘Jakob’s Wife’ review: blood-spattered black comedy with a vampiric twist

Just a week ago, we poured scorn on Shudder’s vampire-movie-with-a-twist Bleed With Me; partly for its glacial pace, mostly because ‘vampire movie with a twist’ is one of the most dispiriting phrases in the horror movie world. Therein lies a doomed attempt to put a stamp on a genre that ran out of steam some time around the second Twilight film.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Last Matinee is a Riveting Slasher Wearing the Colors of Giallo

This week Jason chats with Maxi Contenti, director of The Last Matinee, coming to VOD, Digital, and DVD on August 24, 2021. The Last Matinee is a brutal slasher with a visual style that cleverly imitates the color and movement of a giallo– in fact, Contenti calls it a "neo-giallo." The distinction Contenti makes is that Giallo films traditionally were mysteries, whereas The Last Matinee has the plot of a slasher film. In a neat detail, the film takes place in the early 90s, a more analog time to go with the practical effects Contenti is excited to deploy.
BusinessCollider

The Necessary Evil and Unnecessary Nostalgia for Blockbuster Video

This weekend, Twitter user C.A. Funderburg fired off a thread recounting the many sins of Blockbuster Video, the defunct video rental chain that’s now a source of ironic appreciation and misplaced nostalgia for how it was the cornerstone of the home entertainment market until it wasn’t. Funderburg wasn’t wrong in any of their assessments of the chain’s conservative values, stranglehold on the market, and ability to censor content they felt was objectionable while also limiting even older titles to its customers.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Censor: The story behind the best British horror film in years

Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section has long been the holy grail for any burgeoning horror director. It’s where The Blair Witch Project (1999) kickstarted the found-footage phenomenon, where Saw (2004) launched one of the most successful franchises in history, and, more recently, where It Follows (2014) and Hereditary (2018) were first unleashed, reinvigorating modern horror. Censor, which is released today (20 August), received its world premiere at this year's virtual Sundance, and was a worthy addition to that list. In fact, it is one of the best horror films in years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy