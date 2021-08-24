Cancel
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County Community Health Surveys begin this week

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy Tusc will begin its survey of Tuscarawas County residents this week as part of a community health assessment process. Healthy Tusc is working closely with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio and researchers at the University of Toledo to conduct the survey. This month, 2,000 Tuscarawas County resident adults ages 19 and older will be randomly selected to participate in a survey. Residents who are randomly selected are urged to complete and return the survey.

