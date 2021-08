On her first day in office, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proved to be just as much of a megalomaniac as her predecessor. Hochul, the state’s former lieutenant governor, replaced Andrew Cuomo after he was forced to resign in the wake of an investigation that found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, several of whom worked for him. When she was sworn into office on Tuesday, she vowed to be better than Cuomo and provide a different kind of leadership — one that would be accountable to the people in charge, the voters.