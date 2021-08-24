Cancel
‘Dark Blood’ #2 is a powerful story set in dark times of American History

By Benjamin Novoa
Dark Blood #2 takes a rather unexpected step back from where the first issue left off. Writer LaToya Morgan uses the issue to establish the characters and the world the series is set within, Alabama circa 1955 with a bit of an alternate history sci-fi genre bend. Despite the slight pivot in direction, the issue serves as a basis for setting the stage for what is to come while simultaneously turning its sights on themes on segregation, family, and re-acclimating to civilian life.

