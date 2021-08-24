I’m Having a Scary Neck Surgery and Also Want to Quit Everything
“If someone offered me enough money to take a break from work and recover, would I stop working?”. I asked myself this the other day. My surgeon had just told me I’m having spine surgery again. I’ve known this for a while — over six months, really — but now it’s confirmed. The issue is only getting worse and needs intervention. And although it’s not as dramatic as it sounds (I’ve done this twice before), it is an interruption. And interruptions can be more painful than pushing through pain.cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
Comments / 0