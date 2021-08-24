Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

I’m Having a Scary Neck Surgery and Also Want to Quit Everything

By Bailey Vincent
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If someone offered me enough money to take a break from work and recover, would I stop working?”. I asked myself this the other day. My surgeon had just told me I’m having spine surgery again. I’ve known this for a while — over six months, really — but now it’s confirmed. The issue is only getting worse and needs intervention. And although it’s not as dramatic as it sounds (I’ve done this twice before), it is an interruption. And interruptions can be more painful than pushing through pain.

cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Cystic Fibrosis News#Bionews
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

The famous bodybuilder died unexpectedly at the age of 49

Via Frank Jansky / Icon Sportswire / Corbis / Icon Sportswire Getty Images John Lawns. Renowned American bodybuilder John LawnsKnown as the “mountain dog”, he died Sunday at the age of 49. According to the portal Exercise Volt, Grass appears to have died of a pulmonary embolism in his sleep.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Millionaire mother-of-two left stunned after eight-year-old daughter begs her to 'stop working constantly' and do the school run more often as they swap lives with a family-of-five who live on £100 per week on Rich House Poor House

A workaholic mother-of-two realised she was not spending enough time with her daughters after swapping houses and budget with a skint family in Buckinghamshire. Kelly Filistad, the CEO of a successful digital marketing company based in Buckinghamshire, appears on Channel 5's Rich House, Poor House tonight as she describes struggling to juggle work life with family life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy