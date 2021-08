The Jacksons will perform a tribute to their late brother Michael Jackson ahead of his birthday when they headline the Happy Days Festival this Saturday (28.08.21). The 'I Want You Back' hitmakers will headline the festival the day before what would have been Michael's 63rd birthday on Sunday (29.08.21) and Tito Jackson has revealed that he and his siblings will be singing a selection of songs by the 'King of Pop' - who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 - to remember him ahead of the poignant date.