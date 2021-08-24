New coaches for Richmond XC, girls tennis; girls golf hoping for return to ‘normal’

File Photo Jamie Sears and Abigail Tatum practice on the putting green at Pinehurst No. 7 on March 29. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

A player returns a forehand during preseason practice on Aug. 12.

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

Head coach Jessica Covington (middle) talks to two players during preseason practice on Aug. 12.

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

Senior runner Maylyn Wallace runs during a cross country meet last season.

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

Richmond Girls Tennis Schedule

Aug. 24 vs. Southern Lee

Aug. 26 vs. Pinecrest

Aug. 31 at Hoke County

Sept. 2 at Union Pines

Sept. 7 vs. Lee County

Sept. 14 at Scotland

Sept. 16 at Southern Lee

Sept. 21 at Pinecrest

Sept. 23 vs. Hoke County

Sept. 28 vs. Union Pines

Sept. 30 at Lee County

Oct. 7 vs. Scotland

ROCKINGHAM — After seeing their respective seasons shifted around due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Richmond Senior High School girls tennis, girls golf and boys/girls cross country teams will see a slight return to normalcy as their seasons return to their usual fall schedule.

New coach Covington working to build girls tennis program

Jessica Covington is building for the future.

The Richmond Senior High School boys tennis coach has taken over the girls tennis team this year and has brgun working with a relatively young, inexperienced team.

“It’s been a good introduction to tennis for some of the new girls coming out,” Covington said. “We’ve just been working on the fundamentals like forehand, backhand, volley and footwork.”

While some sports like volleyball, boys soccer and football began their regular seasons this week, the girls tennis team has to wait an additional week to begin play. Covington said she feels the extra practice time is helpful for the team.

“I think it’s helped especially because we are a building program,” Covington said. “I feel like everyone is coming back from summer, kind of getting back in the groove of things, so I’m hoping that will help with getting more interest in tennis. I think we have 14-15 trying out, which is a decent number.”

Some of the Lady Raiders’ returning players include, Neely Turner, Paris Almon and Addison Massey.

Covington said she wants to hold tennis camps in the summer in order to get younger kids more interested and involved in tennis before they arrive at the high school level.

“We’ve just got to build interest,” she said.

Girls golf hopes for return to ‘normal’

Richmond girls golf coach Keith Parsons is looking forward to the return to the team’s normal fall schedule.

“So many changes for this season – we are back to our normal fall season for the first time in two years, and we are in a new conference,” Parsons said. “I can’t wait to get started. This golf season will be the first step toward what everyone hopes will be a ‘normal’ school year.”

The Lady Raiders return two players from last year’s squad in Jamie Sears and Abigail Tatum. Parsons said he’s hoping to see a couple of newcomers, as well, as some of the middle school players from last season move up to the high school level.

“Both (Sears and Tatum) played for the first time this past spring and have expressed excitement about getting back out for their senior years,” Parsons said.

While the team will still continue to use Foxfire Resort & Golf as the site for its home match, the team will begin practice this week at Knollwood in Southern Pines, in order to take advantage of its driving range and practice facilities.

“I thought going to Knollwood for the first day would give me an opportunity to assess where everyone is skill-wise, since it primarily will be our practice facility,” Parsons said.

Whereas last season, the Lady Raiders and the rest of the conference played almost all their matches at Pinehurst Resort, this season each school will get to host at their home courses again.

Each school will get the chance to host a match each week during the season, and every conference team will participate in each event.

“The main change will be matching up the groups with players from different schools,” Parsons said. “In the spring, due to COVID, our entire team played in the same group for each of our matches, and all of them were played at various Pinehurst courses. Going to different venues will be exciting, as will allowing our players the opportunity to meet people from the other schools.”

New coaches take over cross country team

Richmond girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley and boys basketball coach Donald Pettigrew take over the cross country team this season.

Moseley will be coaching the girls, while Pettigrew will coach the boys.

“After last year’s season was riddled with COVID, and this being my first year at the helm of the team, my expectations are to compete every day at practice and at every meet,” Moseley said.

Moseley added that practices have been going well so far.

The Lady Raiders return a number of runners from a young team that had a lot of success last season. The girls team won two meets during the regular season and qualified for the Mideast Regional meet after placing third at the conference meet.

Top-runner and senior Maylyn Wallace returns, as well as junior Rylie Bohman and sophomores Kaleigh Cloninger and Gabby Lutz, according to Moseley. Newcomers to the team include Alivia Webb, Ella Munn and Mariana Mendoza.

“These girls have shown excellent leadership in guiding the new runners,” Moseley said.

Pettigrew said the boys team is all newcomers as it has no returning runners this season.

