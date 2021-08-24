Vegas-area county joins room tax fight against online firms

August 23, 2021 - Many business executives have at least a passing familiarity with restrictive covenants, which generally come in two flavors: non-competes (which preclude an employee from working for a competitor for a set period of time) and non-solicits (which preclude an employee from soliciting clients or other employees once they depart). These agreements are made directly between an employer and an employee, and it is likely that many of these same executives have been subject to one at some point in their career.