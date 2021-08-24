Cancel
Public Health

Jesse Jackson: Doing ‘fairly well’ in hospital for COVID

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s “doing fairly well” and receiving good care for COVID-19 at Chicago hospital. He spoke briefly by phone Tuesday with The Associated Press. Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital over the weekend after testing positive. Jesse Jackson is 79 and has been fully vaccinated. But his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline, was not vaccinated. She has been receiving oxygen but is breathing on her own. Jesse Jackson says his wife didn’t get a vaccine because she has a health condition that she was worried about. He did not elaborate. Public health experts generally encourage those with existing health conditions to get vaccinated.

Jesse Jackson
#Covid
