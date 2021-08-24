Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Director of Human Resources

By Joshua M Brown
thereformedbroker.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we think our “human capital” – our people – is the most valuable asset we have as a firm (and, of course, we absolutely do think that) then it’s very important for me to get this next hire right. We’re between 40 and 50 employees at the moment, just at the cusp where splitting up the various HR tasks among several of our execs and staffers is no longer adequate or ideal. The size of the firm now necessitates a full time, fully dedicated, experienced, energetic and talented Director of Human Resources.

thereformedbroker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Capital#Linkedin#Ria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Reno, NVnevadabusiness.com

KPS3 Announces Shayna Gaedtke as Human Resources Specialist

(RENO, Nev.) – KPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Shayna Gaedtke as human resources specialist. Gaedtke will collaborate across the agency working with managers on job openings, interviewing potential new hires, onboarding new KPS3ers and assisting employees with their human resources needs. Prior to KPS3, Gaedtke...
BusinessSt. Louis American

Watson named human resources manager at Urban Strategies Inc.

Mahagani Watson has been promoted to Human Resources Manager at USI. She will manage the growing HR department. She has created processes for HR systems, developed an onboarding program and provided support to staff throughout the country. USI is a national nonprofit leader with extensive experience in developing and implementing equitable people-centered strategies in communities that are undergoing comprehensive physical revitalization. www.urbanstrategiesinc.org.
Businessmartechseries.com

Calabrio Hires Kristin Gaarder as First Chief Human Resources Officer

Experienced international human resources pro joins Calabrio to drive employee and company growth through human connection. Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has brought on Kristin Gaarder as its first chief human resources officer. This important addition to the executive team comes as Calabrio continues to strengthen operations in analytics-based customer service and workforce engagement management and builds a workforce highly dedicated to its own customer satisfaction. Named by the Star Tribune this year as a Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row, Calabrio will look to Gaarder to lead and evolve efforts to enable organizational growth.
Career Development & Adviceprojectmanagement.com

Practical Ways to Contribute to Diversity & Inclusion

Bruce is the founder of ProjectManagementHacks.com, a resource for growing IT project managers. Topics: Career Development, Organizational Culture. We have a long way to go to build a diverse and inclusive society. For a time, I wasn’t sure what to practically do about these challenges. The sheer scale and complexity of these issues felt overwhelming. However, I see a way forward—and it can start with looking for practical changes we make personally at the office and elsewhere.
Economytheroanokestar.com

How To Keep Employees From Joining The ‘Great Resignation’

As the nation continues to emerge from the pandemic, workers are noticing something. This is an opportune time to change jobs – and so they are. Millions of employees are quitting their jobs and some businesses are struggling to find replacements. Bosses who wonder why this is happening may need...
EconomyCMSWire

How the Great Resignation Accelerated Demand for Great Employee Experiences

It’s been a strange few years for the U.S. workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about mass layoffs in a multitude of industries. Many businesses shuttered, unable to pivot their operations. And now that vaccines are finally widely available and states are reopening, employers are experiencing resignations at an unprecedented rate. (Nearly four million Americans quit their jobs in June.) The so-called Great Recession is wreaking havoc across the United States, with industries such as leisure and hospitality, professional services and retail trade in particular struggling to fill job openings.
BusinessTimes Union

Vectorworks, Inc. Chief Human Resources Officer Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards®

Tania Salgado-Nealous Honored in the Human Resources Executive of the Year Category. Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. proudly announces Chief Human Resources Officer Tania Salgado-Nealous, PHR, SHRM-CP was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Human Resources Executive of the Year Category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®.
SoftwarePosted by
The Independent

The workplace of the future puts employees first

As businesses return to the office, distinguishing between buzzwords and long-term trends means prioritising workforce experience. Hybrid working. The new normal. Zoom fatigue. WFH. Among many changes, the pandemic has popularised a slew of new jargon, as professionals worldwide adjusted to drastic shifts in their work environments virtually overnight. But as businesses develop their return-to-office strategies, it can be difficult to distinguish between hype and long-lasting trends.
JobsFOXBusiness

These careers added the most remote jobs in 2021: report

There was an over 1,000% increase in remote work across all fields in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic kept people home, a new report shows. There are now more than 80,000 high-paying remote work job opportunities compared to just 7,000 in March of 2020, according to an analysis of data from the top 50,000 employers in North America by career-search website Ladders, Inc.
EconomyKTEN.com

10 Aspects of remote work employers and employees disagree on

10 aspects of remote work employers and employees disagree on. Remote work is here to stay for workers in industries who don't need to be in a building to do their jobs. Work and personal lives met in unprecedented ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, with workplace aspects like productivity and collaboration meeting the personal aspects of childcare, eldercare, and mental health of employees. While lives were upset in many ways, workers mostly reported seeing increased benefits of working from home, forcing a reckoning of what "back to normal" will look like as it becomes safe to re-enter the office. Employees mostly reported increased benefits of working from home, while employers aren’t so sure if they want to let the trend continue.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy