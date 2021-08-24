Director of Human Resources
If we think our “human capital” – our people – is the most valuable asset we have as a firm (and, of course, we absolutely do think that) then it’s very important for me to get this next hire right. We’re between 40 and 50 employees at the moment, just at the cusp where splitting up the various HR tasks among several of our execs and staffers is no longer adequate or ideal. The size of the firm now necessitates a full time, fully dedicated, experienced, energetic and talented Director of Human Resources.thereformedbroker.com
Comments / 0