Watch Clickbait Season 1 tonight: August 25, 2021

In need of a something mindless to watch and not picky about logic and gaping plot holes? Try Netflix’s twisty new thriller, Clickbait, from co-creators Tony Ayres and Christian White. The immensely watchable Zoe Kazan stars as Pia Brewer, a brash, combative and often inebriated nurse, whose seemingly perfect brother, Nick Brewer (a miscast Adrian Grenier), disappears. He resurfaces, badly beaten, in a viral video in which he is forced to hold up a sign that reads “I abuse women. At five million views, I die.” Sophie, Nick’s wife (Betty Gabriel), Nick’s children, the police and the public try to figure out who would do this and, most importantly, why. They soon discover that Nick has been hiding a multitude of dark and disturbing secrets. Each episode of Clickbait is told from the perspective of a different (sometimes baffling) character, which keeps the audience engaged throughout the eight-episode series. While no doubt flawed, Clickbait is well-acted and well-paced, which is enough to make it a quick and satisfying bingewatch.