Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch Clickbait Season 1 tonight: August 25, 2021

By Mads Lennon
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting late tonight or early tomorrow morning, depending on how you want to look at it, Netflix’s latest thrilling limited series Clickbait premieres. Clickbait Netflix is a high-stakes thriller about a seemingly normal and loving man named Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) who mysteriously disappears one day. Australian-based company Matchbox Pictures...

1428elm.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

135K+
Followers
327K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Henshall
Person
Zoe Kazan
Person
Jessica Collins
Person
Tony Ayres
Person
Adrian Grenier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Australian#Matchbox Pictures#Tony Ayres Productions#Heyday Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Big Sky confirms two stars won't be returning for season 2

Big Sky season one spoilers follow. Two characters won't be returning for the second season of ABC's Big Sky. Britt Robertson (Under the Dome, For the People), who played Cheyenne Kleinsasser on the first season, and Michelle Forbes (The Killing, True Blood), who played Margaret Kleinsasser, will not be back for the new episodes, reports TV Line.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Clickbait’

In need of a something mindless to watch and not picky about logic and gaping plot holes? Try Netflix’s twisty new thriller, Clickbait, from co-creators Tony Ayres and Christian White. The immensely watchable Zoe Kazan stars as Pia Brewer, a brash, combative and often inebriated nurse, whose seemingly perfect brother, Nick Brewer (a miscast Adrian Grenier), disappears. He resurfaces, badly beaten, in a viral video in which he is forced to hold up a sign that reads “I abuse women. At five million views, I die.” Sophie, Nick’s wife (Betty Gabriel), Nick’s children, the police and the public try to figure out who would do this and, most importantly, why. They soon discover that Nick has been hiding a multitude of dark and disturbing secrets. Each episode of Clickbait is told from the perspective of a different (sometimes baffling) character, which keeps the audience engaged throughout the eight-episode series. While no doubt flawed, Clickbait is well-acted and well-paced, which is enough to make it a quick and satisfying bingewatch.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Lucifer’: The Apocalypse Is Nigh In Trailer For Netflix Series’ Sixth & Final Season

All bad things must come to an end in the Season 6 trailer for Netflix’s supernatural series Lucifer. Netflix unveiled the latest glimpse at the series’ sixth and final season on Tuesday. The trailer sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar preparing to assume his place as God. But even when the promises of Heaven await him, Lucifer has some unfinished business to tend to, including a new foe looking to destroy the titular character and take his place in power.
TV Seriespbs.org

Unforgotten’s Creator and Star on Season 4 Finale & Season 5

Go behind the scenes of Unforgotten Season 4’s shocking finale with writer/creator Chris Lang and star Sanjeev Bhaskar. In their own words, find out what they had to say about the dramatic changes and moving story in the final two episodes of Season 4. Plus, find out what Lang has in mind for Season 5! [Note: Contains significant Season 4 spoilers]
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Showtime's 'Back to Life' Season 2 To Premiere In September (TV News Roundup)

Showtime announced that Season 2 of “Back to Life” will premiere on Sept. 13. Created by and starring Daisy Haggard, “Back to Life” follows Miri Matteson (Haggard) who stumbles back into adult life after 18 years behind bars. The six-part second season sees Miri optimistic about her future, as probation officer Janice (Jo Martin) has gotten her a trial shift at the supermarket, and her neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) has been spending more time with her. However, Miri is also not talking to her mother Caroline (Geraldine James) after finding out she had an affair with Miri’s ex-boyfriend Dom (Jamie Michie). Christine Bottomley also stars as Miri’s best friend, Mandy.
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: Ultimate Surfer, Walking Dead, Cult Kids & 'Clickbait'

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
TV SeriesSoap Opera Digest

FANTASY ISLAND Debuts Tonight

FOX’s new drama FANTASY ISLAND begins airing tonight. The show stars a trio of soap alums, including Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, B&B) as Ruby, Adain Bradley (ex-Xander, B&B) and Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) as Elena. Guest stars this season will include Sanchez’s real-life husband, Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, ALL MY CHILDREN et al). The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
TV SeriesCollider

'Clickbait' Review: Resist Temptation and Do Not Watch This Deeply Unpleasant Netflix Thriller

Any television enthusiast knows that when it comes to bad shows, there's a wide spectrum of "bad" possible. There are the ineptly made shows, the ones where you wonder if anyone involved had ever sat down to watch an episode of anything ever. Meanwhile, there is the enjoyably bad television that happily crosses the line into camp, where the basic experience of watching and poking fun provides enough entertainment to justify the show's existence.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Clickbait season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest

Following its big premiere on Netflix today, can you expect a Clickbait season 2? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? There are, just like you would imagine, a few different things well worth talking through here. Here’s where things stand at this particular moment in...
TV Serieshypebeast.com

‘Lucifer’ Final Season Trailer Teases an Epic Fight to the Death

The trailer is out for the sixth and final season of Netflix‘s supernatural series Lucifer, offering fans a look into how the titular character grapples with pressure for him to ascend to his father’s throne and watch over the Earth he presently walks on. Resuming life in Los Angeles after...
TV Seriestvismypacifier.com

This Week on TV – 8/22/21-8/28/21

Welcome to a new week of TV! It’s another great week of TV, so make sure you check it out so you don’t miss anything!. Don’t forget to comment or Tweet @tvismypacifier to let us know what YOU are planning to watch!. Jump with me to view this week’s schedule.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Bubbleblabber’s Fall 2021 Animated TV Preview

Netflix continues to get heavy with original premieres, but WarnerMedia’s Fall schedule has gotten quite a bit busier with original series popping up on Hulu, Adult Swim, HBO MAX, and more. Add in the fact that Paramount+ has a new original series, and Disney+ is flirting as well, and we’ve got ourselves a hell of a third quarter.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

Twitter Praises Adrian Grenier's 'Clickbait': 'It's A Must-Watch!'

Twitter users couldn't get enough of Adrian Grenier's latest series, "Clickbait," after watching it. "Clickbait" started streaming on Netflix Wednesday and many viewers quickly showered the show with praise after seeing it. Most of them shared that they thought they got it all figured out, but they were surprised by the ending.
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

Scott Foley, Ser’Darius Blain + More To Star In FOX New Drama Series ‘THE BIG LEAP’

Musical comedy-drama THE BIG LEAP is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of “Swan Lake.” Watch trailer below.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Firefly Lane Season 2: Cast, Plot, Recap & More

We aren’t taught the lesson of friendship in our entire life. We learn it through our connections, or from movies, or through stories. I’ve seen people searching for the ideal definition of friendship. Just as Love can’t be defined, similarly defining friendship is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, through this drama, we can get a brief idea of “What is a Friendship?”, “How can we know that we are with the right people?” & “Ultimate Test of Friendship.”
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Gossip’ on Showtime

Accident, Suicide, or Murder (Oxygen at 8) A woman is found dead at the bottom of her staircase and investigators suspect the husband, who has the support of friends and family. Premieres. Burger Truck Brawl (Discovery Plus) Contestants must step up their burger game by taking risks and tackling new challenges. Specials.
TV SeriesMLive.com

How to Watch “American Horror Story: Double Feature” season premiere tonight

The 10th installment of Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology series premieres tonight at 10pm on FX. Episodes will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu. In this season of American Horror Story, titled “Double Feature,” we are transported to a Massachusetts seaside town populated by curious characters—the salty air thick with secrets. Fans of the horror series have long awaited this 10th installment. Having already been sent to haunted houses, an asylum, a coven of witches, a sideshow circus, even the end of the world, there’s no telling what American Horror Story: Double Feature has in store for us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy