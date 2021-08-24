Two Major Development Projects Move Forward in Limerick

Image via Pexels.

Two major development projects in Limerick that require a vote from township supervisors moved forward through the pipeline last week, writes Evan Brandt for the Pottstown Mercury.

While both projects are allowed according to the zoning in which they have been placed, however, both are subject to conditional approval by the supervisors.

This means that the supervisors have the right to impose conditions on both projects.

Once they receive approval, the projects will start the land development process before the township planning commission before they return to the supervisors once again for the final plan approval.

One project, proposed by Neiffer Road Development, is a mixed-use development that would be constructed on two parcels at the corner of Neiffer Road and Ridge Pike. The land totals eight acres.

This development would include a small commercial and retail project and 34 townhouses.

The developers have already agreed, should the project move forward, to install either a right turn lane on southbound Neiffer Road or a traffic signal to help regulate the increased traffic.

The second project, proposed by Verus Partners, includes a 257,000-square-foot distribution warehouse that would be located on nine acres in Linfield Corporate Park.

