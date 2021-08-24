Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt, father of Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt, dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt, a longtime Alabama circuit judge and father of Congressman Robert Aderholt, died Tuesday. He was 85 years old. According to a statement sent out from Congressman Aderholt’s office, Judge Aderholt died from cancer at his home in Haleyville. Before his retirement in 2007, Aderholt had served as circuit judge of Alabama’s 25th Judicial Circuit for 31 years. He previously served as judge of the Court of Law and Equity in Winston County from 1962 to 1973 and was also a professor at Cumberland School of Law.