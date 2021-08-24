Cancel
Girls Tennis: Group 3 Teams To Watch, 2021

Ramapo posted a 7-1 record in the shortened COVID season last fall. Standout Shannon Cicero will be missed, but the Raiders are more than capable of a strong season nonetheless. Rochelle Kitovsky and Jessica Weiss both return after playing at second and third singles a year ago. Elizabeth Ring and Caroline Baker could be ones to watch at doubles. Sofia Mosquero also has experience having played at all three singles levels last season, too. Anja Kearney is a valuable doubles contributor as is Giselle Sinoway. This section features a bunch of tough teams, but Ramapo right now is ahead of the pack. It was close to call.

