Destiny 2's New Anti-Cheat Software May Lower Frame Rate

By Otto Kratky
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Destiny 2 Showcase included a look at new content that already has fans of the franchise excited. However, it also included Bungie's next step in its fight against cheaters, which could come with some side effects. The developer is now using BattlEye anti-cheat software in Destiny 2, a step that should keep cheaters out of the game. Unfortunately, it may come at the player's expense, making the game run worse.

