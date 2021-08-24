Destiny 2's New Anti-Cheat Software May Lower Frame Rate
Today's Destiny 2 Showcase included a look at new content that already has fans of the franchise excited. However, it also included Bungie's next step in its fight against cheaters, which could come with some side effects. The developer is now using BattlEye anti-cheat software in Destiny 2, a step that should keep cheaters out of the game. Unfortunately, it may come at the player's expense, making the game run worse.www.gamespot.com
