Selena Gomez Clarifies She’s “Beyond Proud” of Disney Channel Past After Those Comments

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Selena Gomez Admits She "Signed Her Life Away" to Disney. Steve Martin isn't letting Selena Gomez get thrown to the wolves. Earlier this month, Selena appeared to diss the Disney Channel (where she got her big break playing Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place more than 10 years ago) by implying she didn't have much control over her career while she worked there.

www.eonline.com

