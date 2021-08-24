Masonic Care Community welcomes new staff members

Minnewaska Area Schools will see a multitude of new faces this year. There are over 30 new hires that will be joining the Laker Family, including: Kenneth Anderson, seventh and eighth grade math interventionist; Andrew Goracke, fourth through sixth grade physical education teacher; Josh Greene, fifth grade teacher; Megan Greene, third grade teacher; Noelle Kratzke, math teacher; Douglas Lee, teacher; Nick Milbrandt, teacher; Dan Magner, WIN Academy special education teacher; Alicia Meissner, seventh grade special education teacher; Mikailya Rutten, science teacher; Ruth Schaefer, English teacher; Summer Spence, English teacher; Hannah Meagher, fourth through eighth grade counselor; Daniel Dahl, sixth grade teacher; Kelly Monroe, interventionist; Arin Spindler, third grade teacher; Gabriel Eisenbacher, social studies teacher; Allyson Gagner, WIN Academy special education teacher; Makenzie Larsen, sixth grade teacher; Jennifer Ring, ninth through twelfth grade counselor; Michelle Klimstra, kindergarten through sixth grade physical education teacher; Susan Morton, general/instrumental music teacher; Kasey Douvier, fourth through sixth grade interventionist; Tiffany Kobbermann, family and consumer science (FACS) teacher; Clayton Dorseth, mental health practitioner; Elizabeth Willert, mental health practitioner; Krista Anderson, mental health practitioner; Greta Wadsworth, mental health practitioner; Amanda Ogdahl, mental health services coordinator; Russell Halverson, custodian; Molly Polya, DAC/Covid counselor; Katie Schuler, custodian; Raymond Ostendorf, custodian.
Comments / 0