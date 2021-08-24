Cancel
Masonic Care Community welcomes new staff members

Romesentinel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Masonic Care Community welcomed new staff members Michelle Smith and Courtney Miner to its Marketing and Development Team. As MCC’s Development Manager, Smith brings more than 18 years of experience to her role having held positions with Madison Oneida BOCES Continuing Education, Cornell Cooperative Extension and The Central Association for the Blind.

