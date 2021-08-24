Stevens details challenges of transitioning from coach to GM

This week the CelticsBlog staff is going to weigh in together on various topics. Please feel free to expand on these topics and give your own opinions in the comments below. The Boston Celtics certainly have had an eventful offseason. Starting with a leadership overhaul and eventually a series of moves that changed the makeup of the team both on the court and in terms of future flexibility. Tell us how you would grade Brad Stevens’ first offseason in his new position and provide some rationale for how you came up with that grade.