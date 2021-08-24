Cancel
Stevens details challenges of transitioning from coach to GM

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Stevens had zero front-office experience when he replaced Danny Ainge as the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations in June. But that didn't stop Stevens from diving in headfirst: The new C's executive already has hired a new head coach in Ime Udoka, traded away his starting point guard in Kemba Walker, overhauled Boston's supporting cast by acquiring Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, Enes Kanter and Dennis Schroder, and inked Marcus Smart and Robert Williams to contract extensions.

