American Red Cross is always there to help in an emergency

There was no shortage of people across the region helping others during last week’s flooding. Although the impacts of the flooding are severe and continuing for dozens of area residents, we can take some solace in that fact that there were no reported deaths or serious injuries as a result of the flooding. While many roads have been returned to service and some of homeowners from across the county have bee n allowed to return to their homes, there are still several roads which still require significant repairs to structure damage while many homeowners, including several in the River Street area in Rome, are still not able to return home or even complete their cleanups.