Philadelphia, PA

Marc Vetri Planning to Open Italian Steak House in Bryn Mawr Village

MONTCO.Today
 7 days ago

Enoteca Tredici bar at 915 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, before its opening in June 2018.Image via Michael Klein, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

While Enoteca Tredici may be closing its doors for the last time tonight, its former space in Bryn Mawr will not remain empty for long, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Marc Vetri and his business partner Jeff Benjamin are planning to open an Italian steak house in the location in either late winter or spring 2022.

The design of the as of yet unnamed restaurant has not been finished yet, but the pair is planning to make it fun, not stuffy.

Vetri’s name can already be found throughout the region, even though most of his eateries are no longer under his control.

The partners sold most of their restaurants to Urban Outfitters six years ago and Urban opened a Pizzeria Vetri branch in its Devon Yard complex recently.

Vetri and Benjamin are still running Vetri Cucina in Center City and Fiorella in South Philadelphia. Vetri also oversees Osteria Fiorella in Las Vegas as well as Mr. Maurice’s Italian in Kyoto, Japan.

Enoteca Tredici opened in 2018 in Bryn Mawr Village.

Read more about Marc Vetri and the new steak house in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

