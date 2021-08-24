Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Buchanan County in northeastern Iowa Northwestern Dubuque County in northeastern Iowa Delaware County in northeastern Iowa * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 303 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lamont to near Masonville to near Winthrop, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR northern Buchanan and northern Deleware counties! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Dundee around 310 PM CDT. Manchester and Edgewood around 320 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Delhi, Greeley, Delaware, Oneida, Earlville, Colesburg, Dyersville, New Vienna, Worthington, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross, Luxemburg and Bankston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH