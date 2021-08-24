How to use Live Text in MacOS Monterey

You’d think that Apple would make it simple to forward a text message on iPhones. And it is – if you know how. But the fact that my mother-in-law routinely screenshots texts and then texts the image to me (which is pretty useless when that text is a link to a website or story) reminds me that it’s not obvious to everyone. You have to dig a little to find the forwarding option, but once you know where it is, forwarding texts the right way – with all links intact – is a no-brainer.