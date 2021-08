Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Fayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fayette to Aurora, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oelwein, Fayette, Maynard, Arlington, Stanley, Wadena, Volga River State Park, Highways 3 And 187, County Road W 45 And 187, County Road W 33 And 187, County Roads 3 And W 45, County Roads 3 And W 33 and Albany. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH