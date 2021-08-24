Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 AND 315 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell and 315 Southern Campbell. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.