SPREAD: Ohio State (-13.5) At the moment, a hefty 92% of bettors are laying the points and taking the Buckeyes. As far as the total, 59% of the action is on the under. These schools have only met three times over the last ten years… occurring in 2014, 2015 and 2018. As you see below, Minnesota covered all three times while the under also cashed in each instance: