NEWTON EVENTS: Women's Expo, 'Concert for a Cause'
• Think & Thrive Women's Expo is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at The Reserve at Hendricks at 1149 Hendrick St SW, Covington. Event will feature an array of women-owned businesses, food and speakers from Newton County Industrial Development Authority and Covington Family Chiropractic. Hosted by Newton County Chamber of Commerce and GFWC Covington Woman's Club. For more information, visit http://www.newtonchamber.com or email amcdaniel@newtonchamber.com.www.covnews.com
Comments / 0