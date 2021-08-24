Cancel
New Jersey Bank Adds New General Counsel

By Trudy Knockless
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading New Jersey-based financial institution Provident Bank has added Bennett MacDougall as senior vice president and general counsel of Provident Bank and Beacon Trust Co. and deputy general counsel of Provident Financial Services Inc. MacDougall joins Provident Bank after serving six years as chief legal officer of BNY Mellon Investment...

