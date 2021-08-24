Cancel
The Jaguars’ Most Perplexing Offseason Mistake Just Took a Disastrous Turn for the Worst, Setting Up Trevor Lawrence for a Nightmare Rookie Season

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2021 NFL draft with needs all over the depth chart. They shored up their most important hole by landing Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, but instead of giving him some much-needed protection or a star pass-catcher with their second first-round pick, the Jags decided to draft running back Travis Etienne at No. 25 overall.

Sportscasting

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

