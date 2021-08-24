The Jaguars’ Most Perplexing Offseason Mistake Just Took a Disastrous Turn for the Worst, Setting Up Trevor Lawrence for a Nightmare Rookie Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2021 NFL draft with needs all over the depth chart. They shored up their most important hole by landing Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, but instead of giving him some much-needed protection or a star pass-catcher with their second first-round pick, the Jags decided to draft running back Travis Etienne at No. 25 overall.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0