T.J. Watt Will Assuredly Be the Highest-Paid Defensive Player in the NFL Thanks to 1 Simple Steelers Rule

The Steelers are going to be extending T.J. Watt very soon, but could there be something else in the works with all of the cap space they have created?. If you are worried about whether or not the Steelers are going to get a deal done with star pass rusher T.J. Watt, don’t be. In addition to feeling out where both sides are in terms of guaranteed money, it was just a matter of clearing up cap space before Pittsburgh could make this happen. An extension is imminent.