T.J. Watt Will Assuredly Be the Highest-Paid Defensive Player in the NFL Thanks to 1 Simple Steelers Rule

By Martin Fenn
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt might be the youngest of the Watt brothers, but he’s about to become the highest-paid player in the NFL. No, this isn’t a declaration that a deal is imminent. Watt is orchestrating a hold-in as he looks for new money in the final year of his current contract. However, the Steelers must sign Watt before the start of the season unless they plan on breaking one of their own negotiating principles.

