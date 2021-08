When it launched in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima drew repeated comparisons to Assassin’s Creed, as both compliment and criticism. It rang mostly as a compliment to me — I’m a sucker for period pieces, even if I know nothing about the time or the setting. And an open-world adventure always rings big value bells with me. But by the time I rejoined the gaming conversation after a summer sabbatical, I was already hip deep in the sports programming that usually commands my attention. Ghost of Tsushima lingered as my FOMO highlight for 2020.