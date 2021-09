Is there anything better than a slice of pie for a bit of after-dinner sweetness? Well, maybe having two pieces? Pie is a great dessert, because it comes in various flavors and fillings. But of all the fruits to have inside, we have to say that peach just hits the spot a little differently. The soft texture and sweet taste of fresh peaches seem to be made for pie filling, and it will definitely leave you wanting more than just one slice. Yes — it's that good. This recipe requires a few ingredients, and if you're an avid baker, you may already have a lot of them in your pantry. Peach pie would be great to prepare for a barbecue, family dinner, or birthday, but we'll be honest — it's always a good time for pie.