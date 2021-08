Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, who was diagnosed with cancer, has ended his bid to seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. “While I have focused my life on helping others, for the next few weeks, I am going to focus on my patients and fighting for my health,” Colyer said in a news release sent to supporters on Aug. 30. Colyer is a doctor. “I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. And after the treatment, I am confident in a full recovery.”