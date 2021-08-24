San Antonio fitness trainer's livelihood stolen
SAN ANTONIO – At a time where local businesses are struggling, a local fitness trainer’s storage trailer and livelihood has been stolen. Amiee Davis is a Camp Gladiator trainer. On Friday, August 20th around midnight, a white pickup truck stole her storage trailer, along with all of the equipment necessary to run her operation. The trailer was taken from the Calvary Hills Baptist Church parking lot where she holds classes.news4sanantonio.com
Comments / 0