Valor Christian High School, based on statements from school officials and the former Valor coach they forced out for being gay, practices a form of rank bigotry. The school, located in the south metro Denver community of Highlands Ranch, is unabashed in its religiosity, and administrators think they can flash faith as a form of ethical immunity from charges of prejudice. They are wrong. Hate is hate. When you discriminate against a person or group based on immutable characteristics, such as skin color, ethnicity or sexual orientation, you practice hate, no matter who put you up to it, even God.