University of Minnesota Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations

In the video below you can watch Winona Mayor, Scott Sherman, discuss the city's new mask mandate. The mayor signed the mask order on Wednesday and it is now in effect. Sherman says the mask mandate makes the community safer, keeps kids in school, and keeps businesses open. “Here in Winona, we look out for each other, and masks are an opportunity to help take care of our friends, neighbors, family members, and colleagues. Masks are an excellent tool in our toolkit to keep each other safe.”