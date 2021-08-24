Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Minnesota Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joan Gabel and medical school Dean Jakub Tolar issued a news release Monday hours after federal regulators fully approved the Pfizer version of the vaccine saying shots will be mandatory and students will receive an email in the next few days with instructions on how to confirm their vaccination status.

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Ap#The Twin Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Lawmaker Recovering From Power Saw Accident

Spring Lake Park, MN (KROC AM News) - A member of the Minnesota legislature is recovering after an accident involving a power saw. According to information on a GoFundMe site, State Representative Erin Koegel lost control of the power saw she was using and cut off three fingers. Fortunately, her...
Owatonna, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Bet on Vegas for Great Show in Owatonna

Rather than going to Vegas for a show, Vegas brings the show to Owatonna when the Owatonna Police Department's canine struts his stuff for local kids. Members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota witnessed what he can do. And you can also schedule an appearance from Vegas and officer Casey Martin.
Winona, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Mask Mandate In Effect for The City of Winona

In the video below you can watch Winona Mayor, Scott Sherman, discuss the city's new mask mandate. The mayor signed the mask order on Wednesday and it is now in effect. Sherman says the mask mandate makes the community safer, keeps kids in school, and keeps businesses open. “Here in Winona, we look out for each other, and masks are an opportunity to help take care of our friends, neighbors, family members, and colleagues. Masks are an excellent tool in our toolkit to keep each other safe.”
Public HealthPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Health Officials Tracking Sturgis-Related Covid Cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Health officials across five states have linked 178 virus cases to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In the three weeks since the rally kicked off, coronavirus cases in South Dakota have shot up at a startling pace. State health officials have reported 63 cases among rallygoers...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Commodity Broker Says Corn and Beans Had ‘Okay Week’

Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said in the Weekly Ag Market Recap that is was actually a pretty good week for corn and beans as we actually saw price gains. It "felt like maybe we turned the corner" with corn and beans last week. Finally there were widespread rains in very dry areas of Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas but corn and beans held which is encouraging!
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

4-H Weekend at Minnesota State Fair [Listen]

The 4-H is involved in all kinds of activities in the 4-H Building every day of the Minnesota State Fair. However, for livestock this is their weekend. All 4-H livestock had to be checked in by 6:00 Wednesday evening. Then after this weekend they go home and the FFA and open class livestock move in for the rest of the fair.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

This Minnesota Cave Features Underground River and Waterfall

Minnesota has some amazing waterfalls, from St. Anthony Falls, to Gooseberry Falls, but only one will require you to take an underground tour. Niagara Cave is located in Harmony, which is about 50 miles south of Rochester, it's about 200 feet deep and features a 60-foot waterfall, an underground stream, fossils, stalactites and stalagmites, and even an underground wedding chapel.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Popular Minnesota Restaurant Opens Up on Social Media with Vulnerable Letter

We are all living life in a weird world right now...and it is TOUGH! Unfortunately, our local businesses are experiencing more than any of us can imagine due to a lot of anger from extremely rude customers because life just isn't like it used to be. To give a glimpse of what they are going through, several are opening up and being vulnerable on social media and the latest to do so is The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

13 Tips To Make Your Trip to the Minnesota State Fair the Best Ever

The great Minnesota get-together is kicking off on August 26th in the Twin Cities and although some vendors are pulling out this year due to COVID, the fair is still going on as scheduled. Before you load up the car for a fun day at the Minnesota State Fair, check out the tips below that everyone should pay attention to. (Some of those tips even save you CA💲H!)

Comments / 0

Community Policy