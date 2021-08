I just watched President Biden a few hours ago and if his message and the situation was not so pitiful for millions of people, he would have been laughable!. He has the audacity to tell us that every citizen of Afghanistan being brought to our country is being “vetted” to make sure no bad people are allowed in. At the same time his administration allows untold numbers of illegal aliens to literally walk into the southern United States (or worse yet, be given bus and airline tickets to aid their travels). This does not count the thousands of undocumented aliens who slip by federal, state and local officials trying to stem the flow of illegals into the US.